Epic Travel Experience to Antarctica with Tennis Legends John McEnroe & Patrick McEnroe

In partnership with Ultimate Driving Tours, an industry leading provider of luxury driving adventure travel experiences, Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is now offering a collection of Mini Viaggi day trips. Highlights of the new menu include a drive among the vine-covered Lazio countryside to the Pope’s summer residence, or along the wide streets of the EUR district, home of the Formula E (motorsport championship for electric cars), as well as a spirited cruise south to Pompeii along the Italian Autostrada. Ideal for small groups of family and friends, or incentive trips and executive meetings, the day trips also include special experiences, private tours and unique dining experiences. A WOW addition is a helicopter to Siena for a drive through the Tuscan countryside. Guests will drive Ultimate Driving Tours’ fleet of the latest and greatest supercar models from Aston Martin, Bentley, and Ferrari, to Jaguar, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, and more.
