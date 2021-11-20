Epic Travel Experience to Antarctica with Tennis Legends John McEnroe & Patrick McEnroe

As New Year’s Eve planning begins, here are some of the best penthouse suites to book for ringing in the new year in style and comfort. Book the entire top-floor penthouse this year at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo for a luxurious New Year’s Eve celebration fit for royalty. Spanning approximately 4,300 square feet (four times the average NYC apartment), the top-floor collection is priced at around $55,500/night and includes seven stunning suites, each with its own unique atmosphere designed by iconic French designer Jacques Garcia. The experience also allows the whole group to ring in 2022 with exclusive services such as private check-in within the suite, a butler, unpacking/repacking services, a pillow menu, and helicopter transfers. Top off the New Year’s fête by watching midnight fireworks backdropped by stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from The Carré d'Or Suite’s lush, outdoor terrace.

