Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly mixed for wheat, corn, sorghum and soybeans according to USDA reported prices, Nov. 16. For the week ending Nov. 11, an increase of 206,675 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 836,521 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 137,291 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported a decrease of 201 metric tons.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO