Most appointments for booster shots booked due to increasing demand

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
San Francisco, California – Officials from the state’s public health department have advised families to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this Holiday season, but some individuals say it’s difficult to schedule an appointment to receive a booster dose.

Appointments were available on Thursday through the state’s online immunization site, MyTurn. County health vaccination clinics, retail pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid, and health care providers are among the locations.

Some people headed to a CVS in San Francisco on Wednesday with the intention of obtaining a booster shot on the spot because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. They were, however, turned away and advised to schedule an appointment.

Many people who tried to schedule an appointment online said that most of the appointments were booked through the end of the month.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some regions of California, and public health officials are advising people to get the vaccine.

However, health experts’ recommendations are increasing demand for booster shots.

According to health officials, people who want a booster shot should contact their doctor or go to a walk-in clinic.

Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

