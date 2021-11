7 years after its release of The Sims 4, AI-controlled sims will finally be able to make their own decisions. This option will appear in the November 30 update. Seven years after its release, The Sims 4 is about to undergo some big changes. On November 30th an update will come to the game, which will introduce neighborhood stories. Thanks to them, the sims we don't control will be able to develop on their own. Of course there will be some restrictions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO