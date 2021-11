Things were not looking good for UW-Eau Claire volleyball. The Blugolds dropped the first set 25-18 against Hope in Saturday night’s NCAA Tournament regional final at the McPhee Center. Then the second set had a shaky start too. When the Flying Dutch got out to a quick 10-5 advantage, it was fair to wonder if the match would follow a similar trajectory to the teams’ first meeting this season. Hope swept the Blugolds as part of a tournament in October, the only team in this regional to have previously toppled the hosts.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO