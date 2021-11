The highly anticipated annual Country Music Awards came back for another round on Nov. 9 after over a year-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though things are getting back to normal, strict COVID-19 precautions were still put in place for the 2021 CMAs. Everyone in the audience had to be fully vaccinated and have masks on during the whole show except for when they’re drinking or eating. CMA nominees sat at tables on the floor of the stadium to maintain social distancing. All the artists who were nominated had to get COVID-19 tests 24 hours before the event and had the option not to wear masks when they were sitting down.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO