Justin Michael is joined by Team DNVR Athlete, David Roddy, of CSU Men’s Basketball. Throughout the episode the two discuss Colorado State’s 3-0 start, expectations within the locker room and the benefit of playing in the Paradise Jam. They also talk about their experiences in Las Vegas, the Nikola Jokic incident, whether Roddy could realistically be a two sport athlete at the D1 level and the positive impact of NIL deals for student-athletes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO