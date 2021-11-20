Multiple starting QBs likely out for Week 11

The injury bug has made its presence felt throughout the NFL ahead of Sunday’s slate of Week 11 games.

Three starting quarterbacks, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, and Zach Wilson are all either listed as either doubtful or questionable on this week’s injury report.

Goff, first-year Detroit Lions quarterback, is listed as doubtful, having suffered an oblique strain in Detroit’s Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup Tim Boyle is expected to start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Murray, who began the season as an early MVP candidate, is listed as questionable for the Arizona Cardinals’ Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year quarterback is likely to miss his third game in a row due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice this week.

Wilson, who started the season with a promising rookie campaign, is doubtful for Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He will likely miss his fourth game in a row due to a knee injury suffered in Week 7.

Justin Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is also questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The young quarterback did participate fully in practice this week. He, too, has an oblique injury.

A loss of Herbert would be a huge setback for a Chargers team that is fighting each and every week for the right to claim the top spot in the AFC West.

Be on the lookout for the status of these quarterbacks ahead of game time.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter