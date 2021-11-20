ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The Trap at the Poland–Belarus Border

hws.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Nation, Professor of Political Science David Ost describes the border tensions that have left migrants caught between the autocratic-leaning governments of Poland and Belarus. Professor of Political Science David Ost, an expert on Eastern European politics and society, writes in The Nation of how Poland’s ruling party...

www2.hws.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany to open up more to migrants under new coalition

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany's incoming government plansto improve asylum seekers' rights, facilitate immigration for skilled workers, and simplify the process of acquiring German nationality. Immigration was a defining issue of Germany's 2017 election campaign after Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the door to hundreds of thousands of...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Polish Border Guard reports more incidents at Belarus frontier

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of...
POLITICS
Reuters

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

PARIS/WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France assured Poland of European Union support in its stand-off with Belarus on Wednesday, but reminded Warsaw it needed to resolve a row with the bloc over its values and the rule of law. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met French President Emmanuel Macron as...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lech Walesa
abc17news.com

Merkel voices ‘full solidarity’ with Poland over Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed her “full solidarity” with Warsaw over Poland’s tense border situation with Belarus. Merkel reiterated her accusation that Belarus was carrying out a “hybrid attack” by luring migrants to the country and then sending them to the Polish border in an effort to destabilize both Poland and the European Union as a whole. She spoke before reporters after a meeting in Berlin Thursday with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Her comments were seen as a response to Polish criticism that she had failed to coordinate with Warsaw before recently reaching out to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. After Merkel’s call, Belarus began repatriating some migrants back to Iraq.
EUROPE
Reuters

Belarus border issue is attempt to destabilise EU -EU executive

STRASBOURG, France, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The thousands of migrants on the European Union's eastern borders with Belarus is an attempt by the Minsk regime to destabilise the EU, rather than a migration crisis, the head of the executive European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. Speaking at the European...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU vows unity on Belarus as Poland flags more border incidents

WARSAW/STRASBOURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thousands of people stranded on the European Union's eastern border represent an attempt by Belarus to destabilize the bloc, rather than a migrant crisis, and as such call for a coordinated response, the head of EU executive said on Tuesday. Ursula von der Leyen told...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Central European nations back Poland in migration dispute

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of three Central European countries on Tuesday expressed their support for Poland in an ongoing migration crisis on its eastern border with Belarus. Following talks in Budapest, the prime ministers of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all urged the European Union to provide assistance to Poland in securing its border. Thousands of migrants in recent weeks have tried to enter Poland, an EU member, through its eastern neighbor Belarus. The EU has accused Belarus’ authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, of manufacturing the crisis in an effort to destabilize the bloc. Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Tuesday that fewer migrants were now arriving in Belarus thanks to his country’s talks with leaders in Iraq, Kurdistan, Turkey and elsewhere.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Political Economy#Communism#The Nation Of#Solidarity#East European#Telos#Polish
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
Axios

Belarus clears migrant camps at Poland border

The Belarusian government on Thursday cleared the camps at the border of Poland where hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants were attempting to enter Europe, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The move to clear the camp in Poland signals a possible decrease in tensions between the East and West following weeks of migrants who have massed at the border, Reuters notes.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Clash at Poland-Belarus border stoking international tensions

Embattled migrants from the Middle East are desperate to enter the European Union but are being exploited by the Belarusian government of Alexander Lukashenko in a geopolitical gambit that is stoking major tensions within the European Union and on NATO’s eastern borders. The migrants have been stymied at the Belarusian...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Poland says no military threat at border with Belarus

President Andrzej Duda said Poland was primarily using civilian police and border guards to protect the EU’s eastern border. Poland’s president said there was “no military threat” at the European Union’s border with Belarus, where thousands of migrants watched over by Belarusian forces are pressing to cross into the bloc and where Poland has deployed troops in rear areas.
POLITICS
Moore News

CNN on scene as violence erupts on Belarus-Poland border

The humanitarian crisis in Belarus is turning into a physical assault on Europe's borders, as migrants ramp up the fight for their lives by trying to force their way into Poland. CNN's Matthew Chance is in the middle of this dangerous escalation unfolding on an international frontier.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy