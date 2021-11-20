ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

All Out Law PODCAST: 11.20- Kyle Rittenhouse case update

By katiek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Wyatt talks about a variety of topics in the news,...

Nick Reed PODCAST: 11.22.21 – Horror In Waukesha

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. We will have a ‘best of’ Nick Reed on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving!. A vehicle plowed through a holiday parade procession in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing multiple bystanders, including children. After Sunday’s Christmas parade horror...
TV & VIDEOS
Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Shouts Out Veterans in Court, Debatably Influences Case

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial did something that, on its face, seems pure and patriotic -- but, arguably it could also, unjustly, impact the outcome of the trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder opened proceedings Thursday in Kenosha, WI by saying he wanted to take a moment to recognize Veterans Day. He asked if there were any military vets on the jury, or anywhere in the courtroom.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law
Politics
Podcast
Parenting
A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
‘Maybe You’ll Need To Report A Relative To The FBI!’ An Atlantic Writer’s Advice For Dealing With Conservative Family On Thanksgiving

A Wednesday article in The Atlantic urged readers to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to “deprogram” their conservative relatives. “Maybe you’ll plant the seed, sow just a little doubt about whatever Tucker Carlson is saying now,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Or maybe you’ll need to report a relative to the FBI!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Kyle Rittenhouse Case -- Send in The Clowns

During and after the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the white 18-year-old accused of murdering two white men and injuring another, one could hardly keep track of the insanity based on falsehoods recklessly peddled by media and politicians. In Chicago, the Rev. Jesse Jackson marched in the front line of a...
CHICAGO, IL
US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD
Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 11.22.21

We will have a ‘best of’ Nick Reed on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Thanksgiving!. A vehicle plowed through a holiday parade procession in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing multiple bystanders, including children. SUV plows through Wisconsin Christmas parade as children watch in horror (Fox News) After Sunday’s Christmas parade...
TV & VIDEOS

