Odell Beckham Jr. chose Rams despite Seahawks making strongest offer initially

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It’s not often a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver becomes available in Week 10 so it should come as no surprise that Odell Beckham Jr. had his share of suitors. The Rams wound up winning those sweepstakes by signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, with most of that money being tied to team-based incentives.

A couple of other NFC West foes were also in pursuit of Beckham, however. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks made the strongest offer initially and the Cardinals also inquired about the receiver. But the Rams loaded their deal with incentives, trying to ensure he didn’t land with a division rival.

Sean Payton said this week that the Saints were “close” to signing Beckham and bringing him back to Louisiana where he was born and raised. However, Payton got the sense that Beckham wanted to go to L.A. from the start – which matches up with Jay Glazer saying Beckham has been trying to go to the Rams for a while.

Beckham didn’t have much of an impact in his Rams debut against the 49ers, but with the team on a bye now, he should have time to get up to speed and integrated into the game plan.

The Rams need him to be a key player with Robert Woods out for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in practice.

