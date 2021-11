In the run up to Christmas, one of Asia’s leading airlines is being forced to convert some of its scheduled passenger services into cargo-only flights. Cathay Pacific is telling thousands of passengers heading for Hong Kong that their flights have been grounded. The reason: not enough flight crew are prepared to accept the territory’s onerous quarantine rules.The Hong Kong government is striving for a “Covid-Zero” record in the hope that the border with mainland China can reopen.Cathay Pacific has asked cabin crew and pilots to volunteer for a “closed loop” system in which they work for three weeks, during which...

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 HOURS AGO