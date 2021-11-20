Weather could delay Thanksgiving travel in these parts of the US

Happy Turkey Day! It’s going to be rainy, so make sure any dishes you cook are covered before you take them outdoors to the car. Rain turns to lighter rain showers by afternoon, before eventually turning into a wintry mix or snow late today. Temperatures this morning are starting in...
Following a mostly sunny and mild Thanksgiving Day, folks in Aroostook County can expect a blast of winter on Friday and Saturday with some areas getting up to 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northern Aroostook County from Friday morning into...
National Weather Service meteorologists predicted the Wednesday storm would drop just 1 inch of snow on Summit County ski areas, but the resorts got a holiday surprise with up to 7 inches. Breckenridge Ski Resort was the winner with 7 inches on the 5 a.m. snow report, which tallies snow...
An amber wind warning has been issued for north-east England as the region braces itself for the arrival of Storm Arwen. The warning, which is due to come into force at 15:00 GMT on Friday, means travel disruption and damage should be expected, the Met Office said. Flying debris is...
With weak high pressure building in, we are dry and partly cloudy this afternoon across all of western Montana. You can expect more of the same for Thanksgiving... Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 40s. Our next weather maker arrives Thursday night. This will bring a wintry mix...
Heavy rain is expected in storm-ravaged areas of western Washington, British Columbia and Canada, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue. This week, the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada, are expected to experience yet another train of storms, according to Accuweather. After a huge atmospheric river caused a once-in-500-year flood...
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking good for weather not being blamed for travel delays. A cold front sweeping through from midnight Friday through 6 am, will bring just under one-tenth of an inch of rainfall. The skies are clearing rapidly behind this next system and we can expect several...
Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says "flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life".Longer journey times in those areas are "likely", with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met said. A yellow warning in place...
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving week is here, which means one of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here too!. As anyone who travels around the holidays knows, it’s best to give yourself extra time whether you’re traveling by car, plane or any other method of transportation. But will you have to factor in even more time for weather?
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone. After our chillier-feeling day today with plenty of sunshine... the Thanksgiving holiday is looking very nice tomorrow, with leftover sunshine and winds backing-off throughout the day!. Then, the likelihood of our first significant snowmaker of the season, is gearing up for...
It’s a beautiful day for a Thanksgiving feast. Thursday’s weather of partly sunny skies with a high near 51 degrees will allow for safer travel and outdoor quality time as families gather back together, many for the first time in a while due to COVID-19. The weather may take a...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - ~Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving today, to you and your whole family!~. The holiday sees plenty of sunshine, and winds backing-off during the afternoon... along with nice, and quieter conditions for your turkey day!. This is all a bit of a precursor and the...
