Weather could delay Thanksgiving travel in these parts of the US

Swathes of Britain are set to be battered by gales this weekend as Storm Arwen brings winds of up to 75mph.The Met Office has issued weather warnings covering most of the UK for Saturday, with coastal areas hit hardest.Forecasters say high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage in the worst affected areas.An amber alert issued for northeast Scotland and northeast England says "flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life".Longer journey times in those areas are "likely", with rail, air and ferry services potentially disrupted, the Met said. A yellow warning in place...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO