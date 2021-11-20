ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Editorial: Jon Jones has his priorities in the wrong place

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Jones wants us all to move on from his September 2021 arrest for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. According to Jones, who seems...

www.chatsports.com

ABQJournal

Troubled Jon Jones finds a taker: Jackson’s Acoma

Jones, an Albuquerque resident and the former UFC light heavyweight champion, announced Thursday on social media that he has found a new training base after being booted from his longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA. The new training base is also his old training base: Jackson’s Acoma, two blocks south of...
UFC
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones. Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim is the fact that, at the time of Jones posting this tweet, he was only 58 days removed from that incident in Las Vegas.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones announces his next match: Jack Swagger on Dec. 9

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to make his return to action in a grappling match against AEW and Bellator MMA star Jake Hager on Dec. 9, 2021. Jones, who is currently plotting his UFC heavyweight takeover after vacating his 205-pound crown in 2020, revealed the news on social media Saturday afternoon. According to “Bones,” he will compete against Hager at the upcoming Fury Pro Grappling event next month in New Jersey. The match will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC
chatsports.com

Jon Jones has found his new training home

Well, he couldn’t just keep training out of his garage, could he?. Jon Jones had an unexpected split with the Jackson-Wink gym last month, which had been the backbone of his MMA training for much of his recent MMA career. That split came after Jones was banned from the facility, following his recent domestic violence related arrest in Las Vegas.
UFC
Jon Jones
fightsports.tv

Jon Jones Finds New Gym After Parting with Jackson Wink MMA

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has discovered a new, yet familiar training place following his ban from Jackson Wink. Jones has represented Jackson Wink MMA throughout his career and has played a crucial role in the rise and fame of the gymnasium. But his recent domestic problems not only have affected him emotionally, but it has also taken a toll on his relationship with his long-time coach, Mike Winkeljohn.
UFC
punditarena.com

Chael Sonnen claims that Jon Jones publicly called the District Attorney a ‘loser’

In one of his recent Youtube videos, Chael Sonnen seemed convinced that a recently deleted tweet by Jon Jones was pointed at the Las Vegas district attorney. The tweet by Jones claimed that anyone still talking about the Las Vegas incident was “a loser” that still lived in their mothers’ basement. While the tweet could have been targetted at any number of Jon Jones’ trolls, Sonnen seemed sure that it was meant for the DA.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones Fires Back At ‘Loser’ Critics Of His Las Vegas Arrest

Jon Jones had a message for his haters on Tuesday. Jones was notoriously arrested following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in September for domestic battery charges. He has since been removed from the UFC rankings, kicked out of his longtime Jackson-Wink gym and continued to receive criticism from fans, media and fighters alike.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Respectful Jon Jones has a little message for losers and momma’s boys

Jon Jones is ready to move on. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested and charged with domestic battery just hours after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last September in Las Vegas, Nevada, a volatile situation that “Bones” blamed on his addiction to alcohol, among other things. Unfortunately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Once Again Marks Sobriety Milestone After Initial Error

As former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attempts to turn things around in his personal life after his latest arrest, he is also fixing another mistake on a smaller scale. Jones was arrested on battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges just hours after receiving induction into the UFC...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier blasts Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier blasted Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, and “Bones” has responded to the criticism of his former rival. Jones was recently kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink following an alleged domestic battery incident at a hotel in Las Vegas following his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in September ahead of UFC 266. With Jones no longer part of the team, at least until he cleans his act up, he has admitted that he is now looking into other gyms to potentially join, and one of those options appears to be Fight Ready. This past week, photos emerged of Jones training at the camp alongside the former UFC champion Cejudo and alongside UFC middleweight Eryk Anders as he looked to be enjoying Fight Ready. However, while Jones might like the move, there are others who do not like it.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones reveals his new gym after being kicked out of JacksonWink, calls it his ‘new home base’

Jon Jones is now training at Greg Jackson’s affiliate gym as he has found a new gym. After Jones was arrested and charged with domestic violence after the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Mike Winkeljohn announced he was kicking “Bones” out of the gym. He said the former UFC light heavyweight was able to return barring him making significant changes to his life.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Has A Message For ‘Dum-Dum’ Jon Jones About Sobriety

Chael Sonnen is unable to resist joining the party whenever it comes to making fun of Jon Jones. Many would say that Sonnen is usually the life of these parties. His list of attacks, quips, and roasts of Jones is enough to fill a decent-sized book of quotes if not a full-length style guide for aspiring professional trolls. Sometimes Sonnen’s remarks are seemingly out of the blue, other times it’s the case of a “Bad Guy” exploiting an opening or lapse of judgment from his target.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Jake Hager to grapple Jon Jones at Fury Grappling

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are set to collide again, but this time in a different setting. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, has announced that he is set to compete in a grappling contest against All Elite Wrestling performer, Jake Hager. “Breaking news! I’m excited to announce...
UFC
Fightful

Jon Jones Announces Move To Jackson's MMA Acoma Gym

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has found a new home gym to train at. Jones recently parted ways with his longtime team at Jackson Wink MMA after being suspended by coach Mike Winkeljohn for the incident that took place back in September that led to Jones being arrested on domestic battery charges. Now the 34-year old announced via the following post to his Instagram account that he'll be training at Jackson's MMA Acoma gym, an affiliate school associated with coach Greg Jackson. The gym is currently owned and run by former LFA and Dana White Contender Serie's veteran Nick Urso who went 10-4 as a professional mixed martial artist.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jon Jones Wants To Know Why Daniel Cormier Is Still Hating On Him

Jon Jones has a question for old nemesis Daniel Cormier. Jon Jones is often the subject of heavy criticism and ridicule, often as a consequence of his own decisions and controversies. However, there is one detractor in particular who has always stood head and shoulders above the mass of others (sans Chael Sonnen): Daniel Cormier.
UFC
mmanews.com

Henry Cejudo: “I Will Hold Jon Jones Accountable”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has vowed to keep new Fight Ready training partner Jon Jones “accountable.”. Jones, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest martial artists of all time, hasn’t been in action since he defended the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 last February. After returning from a 2017 suspension to regain the 205-pound gold in a vacant championship fight versus Alexander Gustafsson, Jones went on to defend the strap three times during his second reign.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jamahal Hill Says Fans ‘Keep Getting Robbed’ Of Seeing Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight contender, Jamahal Hill is disappointed he hasn’t seen Jon Jones fight in quite some time. The former UFC light heavyweight champion, in Jones, has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 as he earned a decision victory over Dominick Reyes. Since then, he has been bulking up for a move to heavyweight but has also had legal troubles, including most recently being accused of domestic violence.
UFC

