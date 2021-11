Visitors who come from near and far to stroll around Orlando’s Lake Eola for holiday lights and the Christmas tree ceremony Dec. 3 will be greeted by the celebrated flocks of swans, geese, ducks, herons, pelicans and other birds. The avian scene may strike some as chaotic. Far from it, the pecking order at the hyperlocal ecosystem defines who nests where, who mates with whom, who bullies and ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO