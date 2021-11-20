Litecoin Token Rebounding Back, after Testing $200 Mark.

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the bulls are trying to push the price up to and up even though the bears tried to push the price down but failed, and the bulls keep control of the price. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the bullish run will continue or the bears will come into the play. First, the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the overbought zone of 70 near 86, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the moving average is showing a bullish move as the 20MA is above the 50MA and both are above the 100MA, which is a very bullish move, but the Moving average is a lagging indicator which means it will take time to change according to the trend.

