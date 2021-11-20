ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV Coin Price Is Observing A Correction After Slight Upside

By Adarsh Singh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBSV Coin price is observing a consolidated momentum and can soon hit the next support in the future. The asset is up by more than 4.5% in the past 24 hours. Technical indicators of BSV suggest a strong consolidation for upcoming days. In contrast, BSV/BTC pair is up by more than...

