Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV Coin Price Is Observing A Correction After Slight Upside

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the bulls pushed the price up but failed to break the resistance, and the bears took the price down. The bulls are trying their best to push the price up, but the bears are also not giving the price up as the wick shows. Firstly, the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction anytime soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 69, coming from the overbought zone, and the RSI line is pointing towards the oversold zone of 30 which means the bears are winning the fight against the bulls in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both are above the 100MA, which is a bullish move in the Moving average indicator.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO