ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tour

By Michele Kelemen
WAMU
 5 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall at a Joint Press Availability

MODERATOR: (In French.) FOREIGN MINISTER TALL SALL: (In French.) SECRETARY BLINKEN: Merci. (In French.) I’ve been told about the Senegalese concept of teraanga. We spoke about that last night. And as I understand it, roughly translated it’s hospitality based on openness and respect. And it’s a cherished national value and it says a lot about Senegal. And I’ve seen it in practice these last 24 hours.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Ambassador to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau Tulinabo S. Mushingi and Senegalese Economy Minister Amadou Hott at a Women’s Economic and Digital Roundtable

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Mr. Ambassador and Mr. Minister, ladies – thank you for being here today for this conversation, for this exchange. We cannot deny the fact that Senegal has accomplished a lot of progress in terms of equity and equality. Girls and boys now attend primary school at nearly equal levels. The national legislature is on its way to gender parity, which is way ahead of the U.S. But as you know more than anyone, there remains much to do. The pandemic cast light on structural barriers that continue to hold Senegalese women back, like unequal access to land ownership, financing, cell phones, internet, all of which make it harder for women to start their own businesses, to earn a living, and to support their families.
WORLD
Axios

Blinken concludes Africa tour by warning Russia-backed group not to interfere in Mali

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Russia's Wagner Group against interfering in efforts to promote democracy in the West African nation of Mali, AP reports. Driving the news: "It would be especially unfortunate if outside actors engage in making things even more difficult and more complicated," Blinken said during a news conference in Dakar, Senegal, per AP.
POLITICS
BBC

Antony Blinken: What we've learnt from new US policy on Africa

There's a notable shift to how the US sees and speaks about Africa, if the speech by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is anything to go by. He talked about partnerships and steered clear of the condescending lectures of the past. The declaration by America's chief diplomat that "Africa is the future" signals the continent can no longer be ignored.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#U S Secretary#Africa#Military Coup
Axios

First day of Blinken's Africa tour marred by crackdown on protesters in Sudan

On the first day of his trip to Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the recent string of violent conflicts roiling the continent, even as the Sudanese government cracked down on pro-democracy protesters and Ethiopia's prime minister claimed a "sophisticated narrative war." Why it matters: "Despite the grand gesture...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN SECRETARY OMAMO: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, from various media houses. We are delighted to welcome you to this press conference. My name is Raychelle Omamo. I am the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and I’m delighted to be sharing this platform with my dear friend and colleague, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Excellency Antony Blinken. I wish to reiterate our warm words of welcome to the very strong delegation that you traveled with, Excellency, and to say how privileged and joyous it was for us to engage with you today.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. investing in Africa without unsustainable debt

DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country was investing in Africa without imposing unsustainable levels of debt, as he witnessed the signing of contracts worth more than $1 billion in Senegal's capital Dakar. The deals between four U.S. companies and Senegal...
ECONOMY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani At a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you. It is a great pleasure to welcome my friend, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Al-Thani, here to Washington, and all members of the Qatari delegation. We’re opening the fourth Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue, and great appreciation to all of our colleagues for the work that’s already gone into this, and the work that is going to go into this in the hours ahead.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to be able to receive the new Foreign Minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, here in Washington at the State Department. I’m so glad we were able to get together so quickly. We spoke on the phone just a few days ago, and I’m really grateful to Mélanie for coming here so quickly.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy