UFC Fight Night 198 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Sherdog
 5 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC,...

www.sherdog.com

MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
Dana White
ClutchPoints

Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021

Bruce Buffer is known to be the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon”. He is the official Octagon announcer for the UFC and is the half brother of the famous boxing and professional wrestling ring announcer, Michael Buffer. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bruce Buffer’s net worth in 2021.
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Gives Suggestion For Canelo Next Opponent

Since Saul Canelo Alvarez’ big win recently against Caleb Plant everyone has been offering their thoughts on who he should fight next. As a free agent however Alvarez can literally do what he wants. Fight who he wants. He’s in a good position. Many wanted him to take on David...
ComicBook

Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
firstsportz.com

Former WWE Superstar Ryback reveals one condition for his return to the company

Ryback is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time on WWE. He was one of the finalists of WWE’s Tough Enough 4, earning a developmental contract with the company. He was a part of the first season of NXT and according to the storyline, he went on to debut on the main roster as a part of the Team Nexus.
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
ESPN

Best bets for UFC Fight Night: Ketlin Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

There has been lots of price movement for this week's main event. Ketlen Vieira opened as a clear betting favorite, then steady action on Miesha Tate flipped the odds. But only briefly, as Vieira has now resumed the role of favorite, however slightly. Odds could land anywhere come fight night, and it's because this is a tricky fight to predict.
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
