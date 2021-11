As a doctor at Family Care Health Centers in St. Louis and a mother, I don’t play around with COVID. When the time comes, I know I will be getting my booster dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended booster shots for high-risk patients who received the Pfizer vaccine, and Missouri is giving out booster shots to certain populations, starting with older people and residents in long-term care. It is common in medicine to recommend booster shots for different vaccines for different reasons. For example, we get a booster shot against Tetanus every ten years. The flu shot is essentially a booster you get every flu season. Sometimes I’ll recommend an additional dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine for a patient whose lab work shows they’re not sufficiently protected. In all of these cases, the goal is to boost the person’s immunity so their body can target the harmful virus or bacteria should they be exposed to it.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO