Protests

Protests across Europe against virus measures

USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people marched through the...

www.usatoday.com

CBS News

Austria brings back COVID lockdown amid angry protests across Europe

Restrictions re-imposed on Europeans to stem a rising wave of new COVID-19 infections sparked angry protests in a handful of countries over the weekend, with the angst descending into violent clashes with police in a handful of nations. Austria was back under a full nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday — the first EU country to reinstitute the drastic measure amid fears of a deadly fourth wave.
MedicalXpress

Norway to reinstate national measures as virus surges

Norway will reintroduce nationwide measures to stem surging coronavirus cases, including authorising towns to use health passes, the government announced on Friday. The Nordic country, which had lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in late September, will also propose a third vaccine dose for people over 18 but will not impose a new lockdown, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told a press conference.
North Country Public Radio

Protests have broken out across Europe in response to tightened COVID-19 restrictions

A resurgence of COVID-19 restrictions in a number of countries has resulted in protests, with some demonstrations turning violent and leading to dozens of arrests. On Saturday night, the Netherlands saw protests at The Hague, with demonstrators lighting fires throughout the area, defacing property and pelting officers with rocks and fireworks, according to police. The disruption went on until around 1 a.m., and police took 19 people into custody before the night was over.
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Europe

Europe's COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated. With coronavirus infections spiking again across Europe despite nearly two years of restrictions, the health crisis increasingly is pitting citizen against citizen — the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Governments desperate to shield overburdened healthcare systems are imposing rules on unvaccinated people in hopes that doing so will drive up rates of vaccinations. Austria on Friday went a step further, making vaccinations mandatory as of Feb. 1. Some civil libertarians argue that nations are trampling individual rights. Clare Daly, an Irish EU legislator, says there is “a sort of hate speech being whipped up against the unvaccinated.” But others, like Germany's disease control chief, say “all of Germany is one big outbreak” and stricter measures are needed.
NBC News

Covid cases surging across Europe

Covid-19 cases are surging at an alarming rate in Europe and doctors in Germany are warning hospitals could soon fill up. In Austria, the government announced a vaccine mandate for all adults. NBC News’ Keir Simmons reports. Nov. 20, 2021.
AFP

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young children in a sign of growing unease over a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people on the continent. Berlin, Paris and Lisbon were among capitals weighing tighter Covid restrictions and broader vaccination campaigns as surging cases and the encroaching winter threaten to undo hard-won gains against the virus over the summer. In the Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman returned to hospital just hours after being released to name a new prime minister as he tested positive for Covid-19. With governments already struggling to cope with the more infectious Delta variant, the discovery of a new and troubling strain in South Africa was a stark reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from won.
evalleytimes.com

Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic | The progress of the corona virus raises fears of a new prison or more drastic measures

In a few weeks Europe It has become the epicenter of the epidemic. The horizon is shrinking again with the threat of new prison or drastic measures to control the progress of the virus. In the first week of November in the European region Covid-19 has accumulated 60% of cases Calculated in the world. This resulted in another alarming number: 55% of the 26,726 deaths caused by the virus during that period (source WHO) were recorded on the old continent. The epidemic is rooted France, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany and Switzerland The fifth wave in Eastern Europe has already led to the collapse of hospitals.
