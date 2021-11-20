ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Current, former Giants react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw7l1_0d2ndDPg00

On Friday afternoon, a 12-person jury found Kyle Rittenhouse “not guilty” of all charges relating to an incident that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Rittenhouse had faced six charges (one dismissed during trial) after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during the civil unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The jury ultimately decided that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense.

Following news of the verdict, several current and former members of the New York Giants took to Twitter with their reactions.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sporting News

NBA reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges after claiming self-defense at his murder trial in Kenosha, Wis. The case polarized America over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. After 3 1/2 days of deliberation, the jury came back with not guilty verdicts on all counts. Rittenhouse had been charged with...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Quad Cities Onlines

Live replay: Community reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. The decision came in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy