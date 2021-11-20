Current, former Giants react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

On Friday afternoon, a 12-person jury found Kyle Rittenhouse “not guilty” of all charges relating to an incident that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Rittenhouse had faced six charges (one dismissed during trial) after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during the civil unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The jury ultimately decided that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense.

Following news of the verdict, several current and former members of the New York Giants took to Twitter with their reactions.