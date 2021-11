An accident along Highway 120, just west of Crackerbox Road outside Oakdale on Tuesday, sent one driver to the hospital and closed the roadway for nearly three hours. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Nov. 23 crash was reported just before noon north of Oakdale. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located a Toyota pick-up truck and a Peterbilt tractor trailer combination with major collision damage.

