ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Flower Fight: Same-Sex Couple Donates $10,000 To Non-Profit After Settlement With Florist

By Anna King
nwpb.org
 5 days ago

The Tri-Cities Washington chapter of a national non-profit LGBTQ rights group just got a windfall. The money comes after a settlement in the eight-year-long Arlene’s Flowers case. After more than eight...

www.nwpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Florist who refused same-sex wedding job settles with couple

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A florist in Washington state who was in an eight-year legal battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court will retire after settling with the same-sex couple whose wedding job she refused. The Tri-City Herald reports Barronelle Stutzman of Richland, Washington, announced the settlement Thursday, saying she has paid $5,000 to Robert Ingersoll. She also wished Ingersoll “the very best.” Ingersoll and husband Curt Freed plan to donate the settlement payment to a local PFLAG chapter, and personally match the $5,000. According to her attorneys, the agreement allows Stutzman to “preserve her conscience” by not forcing her to act against her Southern Baptist religious beliefs.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Kait 8

Group gives donations to area non-profits

Main Street Paragould invited all veterans and their families to gather for coffee and conversation. The library has been involved in debate in recent months over discussions involving children’s books. Several injured in crash on Highway 63 and Highway 91, authorities say. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. The road was...
PARAGOULD, AR
WTOK-TV

Local non-profit organization receives $5,000 donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and Festival to help continue its mission of helping people. The Carruth family continues to honor the life of their daughter, Allie, through donating money to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Association and other causes in Lauderdale County.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florist#Sex#Flowers#Suicide#Transgender People#Lgbtq#The U S Supreme Court#Pflag
TrendHunter.com

Non-Profit Pet Rehoming Organizations

My Grandfather's Cat is a Toronto-based non-profit that finds new homes for pets whose owners are terminally ill or seniors about to move into a care facility. The organization was launched by Angela Fafuse whose experience was close to home -- she adopted her grandfather's cat after he passed. Fafuse documented her experience on TikTok and received an outpouring of support from followers who were in similar positions. Thus, My Grandfather's Cat was born.
PETS
Times Daily

Swiss government: Same-sex couples can marry starting July 1

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive body announced Wednesday that same-sex couples can get married starting on July 1 next year, making good on the resounding support Swiss voters expressed in a referendum. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
SOCIETY
myrgv.com

Good Neighbor Settlement House collects donations

The Good Neighbor Settlement House continues to seek donations that will be provided to its clients at their Dec. 1 Posada event. Donations of mini-speakers blankets, gloves, mittens, beanies, scarves, holiday masks $10 gift cards from H-E-B, Stripes, Whataburger or other businesses, gift sets of hygiene products such as body sprays, hand creams and lotions are being sought.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KLTV

Kilgore senior living center donates food to local non-profit

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A senior living center in Kilgore did their part to help give back to the community. Arabella of Kilgore donated 111 pounds of food to Helping Hands of Kilgore. They passed out flyers to residents, family members and businesses who took part in the food drive,...
KILGORE, TX
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wellness studio donates profits to fight childhood cancer

CHARLOTTE – Invigory Holistic Wellness & Sports Recovery Studio recently presented Atrium Health Levine Children’s with a gift of $5,000 to benefit the hospital’s Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Blood and Marrow Transplant Center, one of the most respected childhood cancer, blood disorder and BMT programs in the Southeast. “The generous...
CHARLOTTE, NC
hometownstations.com

Area non-profits looking to donations on Giving Tuesday to help with their mission

In this season of Thanksgiving non-profit organizations are hoping you will remember them on “Giving Tuesday.”. It is a day set aside for people to donate back to the community through giving or donating to a charity of their choosing. Locally the United Way of Greater Lima is asking people to log onto their website where you can choose from more than 40- agencies that could use your support.
LIMA, OH
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

US-backed therapists tell people in Costa Rica that LGBTQ feelings are 'wrong' and 'nobody is born homosexual,' probe finds

At least two therapists linked to U.S. religious groups are telling people in Costa Rica that homosexuality is “wrong,” an investigation published Wednesday has found. Undercover reporters with openDemocracy, a U.K.-based global media platform covering world affairs, ideas and culture, reached out to groups who claimed they could help them overcome their sexual orientation.
WORLD
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy