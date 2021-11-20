ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers to Activate Ben Roethlisberger, Veteran Expected to Start Against Chargers

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

Big Ben is back.

The Steelers are expected to activate Ben Roethlisberger from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday according to the team.

He will fly to Los Angeles separately, but is expected to start on Sunday night against the Chargers.

The Steelers tied the Lions in Week 10 without Roethlisberger. At 5-3-1, they're just a half game behind the Ravens for first place in the AFC North and a half game ahead of the Bengals (5-4).

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Steelers#American Football#Big Ben#Covid 19 Reserve List#Lions#Raiders
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ex-Steeler makes unlikely play on 'Monday Night Football'; Steelers' remaining odds are growing; latest path for Penguins

Tuesday’s “First Call” shows a lack of faith in the Steelers at the betting window. An ex-Steeler makes a surprising play on “Monday Night Football.” Saquon Barkley’s return was underwhelming. And the Penguins are being nasty to our northern neighbors. Fading faith: BetRivers.com has the Steelers (5-4-1) as early underdogs...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
558
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy