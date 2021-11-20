Steelers to Activate Ben Roethlisberger, Veteran Expected to Start Against Chargers

Big Ben is back.

The Steelers are expected to activate Ben Roethlisberger from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List on Saturday according to the team.

He will fly to Los Angeles separately, but is expected to start on Sunday night against the Chargers.

The Steelers tied the Lions in Week 10 without Roethlisberger. At 5-3-1, they're just a half game behind the Ravens for first place in the AFC North and a half game ahead of the Bengals (5-4).

