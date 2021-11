A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged assault incident early Wednesday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 1:40 a.m. a victim reported that David Perron had punched her multiple times and shoved her down while holding a nightstick to her chest at Amacher Park on Northeast Stephens Street in Winchester. The victim said she attempted to call 911 but the suspect knocked the phone out of her hands. Deputies located Perron at Kelly’s Corner, where he said he was injured and asked for a medical evaluation. The man was looked at before being taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. He was medically cleared then taken into custody.

