ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Simple Ways To Make Your Rental Property More Homely

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 7 days ago

When you are renting a property, often you don’t have much control when it comes to how you decorate it. Usually you will have to get written consent from your landlord to make any alterations and there is no guarantee they will be accepted! So, we are here to introduce a...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
theintelligencer.com

10 tiny homes you can buy online

For people who have been priced out of the traditional housing market, don't need a ton of space or prefer creating a smaller carbon footprint, some have found tiny homes a suitable alternative to larger, pricier houses. A tiny house isn't just a home that's smaller than usual. While definitions...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Furnishings#Art Museum#Rental Home#Landlord
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Hack Makes Watering Your Hanging Plants a Breeze

There are lots of advantages to hanging your plants. For one, you can save floor space, and squeeze extra greenery into a small square footage; you can also keep plants out of reach of curious pets or kids. But besides all that, hanging plants just have a knack for making a home feel effortlessly cool.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Orange Leader

Three simple tips make your garden grow

Autumn leaves are a’falling fast, splitting gardeners into camps on how to handle them. I am of three minds. Before sharing my thoughts, based on research, garden ecology, and a twisted sense of what looks good or not tempered by a big dollop of lazy, let me break down the most basic things done by all gardeners worldwide.
GARDENING
voiceofalexandria.com

5 Tips to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient This Winter

(Family Features) Winter is a time of year when many people are looking for ways to be warm and cozy to combat the chilly temperatures outside. It’s also the time of year when energy bills can skyrocket. Focusing on energy efficiency can help you keep your home temperature comfortable and your energy bills at bay while also reducing your carbon footprint.
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

12 Ways to Make Your Home Feel and Look Luxurious

If you would love to make your home exude luxury, sophistication, and comfort, you need to be armed with the right styling techniques and set a budget to facilitate these changes. The good news is that there are countless ways to upgrade your living space, and all you need is the right ideas. Here, we look at 10 ways to make your home feel and look luxurious.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mymotherlode.com

10 Tips for Creating a Calmer, More Peaceful Home

Your home should be your sanctuary, but sometimes it’s hard to brush off the stress of the day and sink into the serenity. That’s especially true if your home is more chaos than calm. Use these tips to create a space that’s soothing, so, no matter what the day holds, you always have an inviting place to come home to.
HOME & GARDEN
NRToday.com

Learn to make a wreath from foliage on your property

It is the time of year where holiday cheer starts spreading through our communities and homes. To me, there is nothing quite so inviting as a wreath hanging from a door, greeting friends and family as they gather to celebrate the season. In preparation of this delightful decoration, I love to take the time each year to comb my yard for interesting boughs (branches/leaves) to use to make my very own wreath.
GARDENING
fashionisers.com

Three Ways To Make Your Flowers Last 2 Times More Than Usual

It is aptly quoted that in joy or sadness, flowers are our constant friends. The presence of fresh blooms and scented petals make our mundane lives bearable. Apart from being a sight for sore eyes, flowers are equipped with a myriad of benefits. As per scientific research, flowers can boost our moods and lighten our spirits by inducing the release of the happy hormone called dopamine. Their presence can also calm down anxious thoughts as the stress-relieving hormone – serotonin – is triggered in the human brain when fresh flowers are around. Therefore, they have a veritable significance in religious functions and special occasions like weddings.
GARDENING
realtybiznews.com

5 Sure-Fire Ways To Add Value To Your Commercial Property

Whether it be an office block, a shopping center, or a leisure facility, investing in a commercial property can be exceptionally lucrative. Particularly if you find effective ways to add value, the potential return on your investment can be enormous. Be careful, though. Not all renovations can be considered upgrades,...
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

5 Tips To Make Your Home More Environment Friendly

The whole world is experiencing climate change, and the alarming rates of natural calamities and rise in ocean water levels are just a few indicators. But thankfully, you can contribute to saving the environment by doing even the smallest of things. A simple act like installing a subpod compost in your garden or using paper bags can help you reduce and manage waste wisely. Such small actions can have the most significant impact on the efforts of preserving the environment. The following are five tips that you can easily implement to make your home more environmentally friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

This Ventnor beach-block property can be your chance to make your new home a true reflection of your style

When someone says they’re in the market for a new home, that can have various meanings, as many prospective home buyers are clearly not looking for a home that’s actually “new.” But those who want a house that’s never before been lived in will usually have to choose between a newly constructed residence or having one custom built to their specifications (which can take considerable time, even under the best of circumstances).
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Digital Trends

How Dreametech makes cleaning your home more enjoyable than ever

Keeping your home clean is a necessary evil, and it’s not exactly what many would describe as fun, either. Vacuuming, mopping, laundry, dishes, the list goes on, and it’s pretty much endless. If you have a big family or a busy household — and let’s be real, who doesn’t these days — even just a little reprieve goes a long way. That’s where smart home cleaning products come into the picture, or more specifically smart robot vacuums and the like. Even just cordless vacuums with powerful suction and a host of convenient features make the task(s) so much easier. Dreame Technology, established in 2015, understands this and has made it a mission to provide innovative consumer products that focus on smart home cleaning. They have the vision, and the execution, to empower lives through modern technology.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy