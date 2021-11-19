ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Light Display Reveal Day is December 2nd

KXLY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4 News Now Extreme Team will once again be Making...

www.kxly.com

KRQE News 13

The inspiration behind the River of Lights displays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights crew has created hundreds of sculptures throughout the years, but many question how do they keep coming up with new designs. The New Mexico BioPark Society says every year the team sits down and discusses how to expand what they already have.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Westport News

Lake Compounce to host holiday lights display with 300,000 lights

Sure you could spend Black Friday in a turkey coma after scarfing down a third helping of leftovers or browsing for holiday deals, but Lake Compounce will be offering folks a chance to get into a jolly spirit when its Holiday Lights event kicks off on Nov. 26. While the...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

30 Best Christmas Light Displays Across the Country

There's something so wonderful about Christmas light displays. Maybe it's the way they sparkle in the night, making ordinary buildings and trees look downright magical. Or perhaps it's because when those shimmering strands of bulbs go up it means that Christmas day is almost here, bringing with it thoughtful gifts, delicious food, and so many fun activities to share with friends and family. No matter the reason, we love Christmas lights—especially when we don't have to hang them ourselves! Luckily, there are amazing holiday light shows all over the country, just waiting for families to explore.
FLORIDA STATE
#Holiday Lights#Holiday Season#The Extreme Team#Avista
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Zoo Lights display is its biggest yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is ready to hit the switch for its biggest event of the year; Zoo Lights. Zoo Lights opens for the season Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Nick Harmeier, Chief Marketing Officer for the Memphis Zoo, said this year's display is their biggest yet. The event usually boasts more than one million lights. Harmeier said this year they surpassed it by a lot.
MEMPHIS, TN
101.5 WPDH

Spectacular Holiday Light Display Returns to Orange County

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday season seems to be in full swing already. At least the plans are in place for a full swing. One of the most popular things to do around this time of year is to check out the neighborhood holiday lights or attend some of the awesome holiday light displays being offered in and around the Hudson Valley.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
mobilesyrup.com

Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day event details revealed

Niantic has announced more details surrounding its upcoming December Pokémon Go event. This information comes shortly after Pokémon Go’s ‘Community Day’ for November, which was held on Sunday, November 21st. Pokémon Go’s Community Day for December kicks off on the 18th and will conclude the following day on the 19th....
VIDEO GAMES
WSYX ABC6

Christmas lights display returns to Columbus Commons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holiday season officially kicked off in downtown Columbus Friday night with the turning on of the lights at Columbus Commons. The display features more than 400,000 LED lights. It's a free outdoor experience that makes Fridays in December a little extra special. There's free hot...
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC4

Kick off the holiday season with these light displays

UTAH (ABC4) – Once Thanksgiving dishes are cleared, the Christmas season will officially be in full swing. It’s no secret that Utah loves Christmas. And we know how to celebrate. A nighttime drive to look at Christmas lights will be on the agenda for many families eager to welcome the season. Luckily, there are plenty […]
UTAH STATE
WCIA

Prairie Farm to host Winter Nights light displays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Farm officials are inviting people to come and enjoy Winter Nights this Friday at 5 p.m. Winter Nights are festive light displays at the farm. According to officials, this Friday is the opening night. Anyone who attends will have a chance to meet Santa, listen to carolers and enjoy some […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saltlakemagazine.com

Where to Find Home Holiday Light Displays in Utah

More than 30 years ago, we laughed at Clark Griswold’s gratuitous display of Christmas cheer in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Chevy Chase’s character decked his home with a Merry Christmas sign, Santa Claus, eight reindeer and 250 strands of lights with 100 bulbs each—packing enough wattage to blind his neighbors. No offense to fans of the ’80s Christmas classic, but that’s nothing compared to some of the homegrown holiday displays in Utah neighborhoods.
KWCH.com

Shining Bright: homes dressed in light displays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chance Family Christmas Drive-Through opens Thanksgiving night, November 25, 2021 and is open daily through Christmas Day. You can find the display at 15379 SE. 20h Street, about four miles west of Cheney on MacArthur, in eastern Kingman County. The free display is open daily...
WICHITA, KS
KXLY

Gathering with family and friends? Send us your photos

Thanksgiving is a time to gather and reflect on all that we are thankful for. As you celebrate, we would love if you snap a photo of your family, your table full of food or anything you are grateful for this year. Submit them below and we may share them...
SOCIETY
Lancaster Online

Submit your display to the 2021 Holiday Lights contest

Note: Above is the video of the 2020 winner of the Holiday Lights Contest. It's time to deck the halls, and the outside. LancasterOnline and Premier Self Storage want to see your holiday displays this year for the 2021 Holiday Lights Contest. The contest, sponsored by Premier Self Storage and...
CELEBRATIONS
WANE 15

A look behind Tower Life Center light display

ZANESVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving night kicks off opening night for the “Living Lights” show in Zanesville. But what does it take to but up the display? Bob Vandenboom has been designing and constructing the Tower Life Center Church light display for more than 14 years. The lighting display is synchronized with music and you […]
ZANESVILLE, IN
KXLY

Air 4 Adventure: Christmas lights of the Inland Northwest

One of the best parts of the holiday season is driving around and seeing all the different ways families decorate their homes. One local has created an online map with some of the best homes in the area. Take a look from above in this week’s Air 4 Adventure,. COPYRIGHT...
Paducah Sun

Park visitors admire Christmas in the Park light displays

As event organizers were preparing to illuminate the night sky and turn on the holiday light display at Bob Noble Park for the first time this season, the sounds of hooves trotting on pavement and sleigh bells filled the air. Families then cleared the pathway for three horse carriages to make their way to the pool house because the front carriage was carrying a special guest for the young children in the crowd: Santa Claus.
PADUCAH, KY
Hickory Daily Record

This Christmas light display is inside a mountain ridge in Virginia

It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park in Scott County, Virginia. For nearly 20 years, the park has put on the special event inside the soaring walls of 850-foot-long Natural Tunnel. The tunnel is a marvel even without the holiday lights, having been carved...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

