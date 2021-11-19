Light Display Reveal Day is December 2nd

There's something so wonderful about Christmas light displays. Maybe it's the way they sparkle in the night, making ordinary buildings and trees look downright magical. Or perhaps it's because when those shimmering strands of bulbs go up it means that Christmas day is almost here, bringing with it thoughtful gifts, delicious food, and so many fun activities to share with friends and family. No matter the reason, we love Christmas lights—especially when we don't have to hang them ourselves! Luckily, there are amazing holiday light shows all over the country, just waiting for families to explore.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO