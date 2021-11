HELENA – Helena’s Diversity and Inclusion Board is calling on Helena residents to take part in a short survey that will help them better serve the community. “Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board is in the beginning stages of engaging different perspectives, that are beneficial for the community and its residents,” the Board wrote in a press release. “We would like to hear the voices of the community, so the board has composed a short survey for residents to complete.”

HELENA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO