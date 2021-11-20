ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Pacira BioSciences reports increase in total 2021 revenues compared with 2020

healio.com
 5 days ago

Pacira BioSciences Inc. reported $127.7 million total revenues for the third quarter of 2021, vs. its reported $117.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, according to a press release. The company saw an increase in Exparel net product sales ($121.9 million) vs. that for its third quarter of...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County News

State sales-tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in October

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has said state sales-tax revenue totaled $3.41 billion in October, 25.2 percent more than in October 2020. The majority of October sales-tax revenue is based on sales made in September and remitted to the agency in October. Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues continue to be...
POLITICS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Scrubs-Maker Figs Reports 34% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

Scrubs-maker Figs Inc. raised its 2021 full-year revenue outlook to $410 million from $395 million, citing strong third-quarter results and ongoing business momentum. “The most exciting thing is that even with the results we’ve seen, we still have so many opportunities right in front of us,” Co-Chief Executive Trina Spear told analysts during a Nov. 10 earnings call. “We’re still underpenetrated in the United States. Our nonscrubs lifestyle offerings continue to gain traction, and the international opportunity is largely untapped.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biosciences#Total Revenue#Ceo#Liposome#Pacira Biosciences Inc#Iovera
foodmanufacturing.com

The Brainstorm: Pricing Strategies That Increase E-Commerce Revenue

The WBSRocks e-commerce roundtable features industry experts sharing their perspectives on issues critical to the manufacturers' e-commerce journey. In this issue, we ask: how pricing strategies can help increase revenue for e-commerce companies. Most companies struggle to take advantage of effective pricing strategies because they are either too afraid of...
MARKETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

DiNapoli: NY sales tax revenue increased this October compared to 2020

Economic recovery is a top priority to many Americans after pandemic shutdowns disrupted business and employment. Now the state comptroller has some positive data for New Yorkers. According to Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, sales tax collection increased by 12.9% last month compared to the year before. Collections totaled $1.5 billion, $175...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Applied UV Reveals 88.5% Revenue Increase, 29.6% Gross Profit Increase and 49% Net Loss Improvement in Latest Quarterly Report

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company also provided key operational metrics on pro forma combined results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, which assumes the acquisitions of Akida, KES/JJS, and Scientific Air Management occurred on January 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pond Technologies Holdings Reveal 70% Revenue Increase, Decreased Operating Loss and Margin Improvement in Q3 2021 Unaudited Reports

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: POND)(OTC: PNDHF)(FSE: 4OO), announced that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 3 months ended September 30, 2021, and the related management’s discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.pondtech.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Republic

City utilities expect revenue increase

Columbus City Utilities expects to see a 20% increase in water and sewer revenue for 2022, largely due to its recent rate increase cases. Interim Director Keith Reeves presented the department’s 2022 budget to Columbus City Council Tuesday night. Mayor Jim Lienhoop said that the council will vote on a resolution approving the budget at the council’s next meeting on Dec. 7.
COLUMBUS, IN
Inman.com

WeWork tallies revenue increase in first earnings as a public company

The embattled co-working startup saw revenue increase and its losses improve while All Access memberships rose 60 percent from the previous quarter. Embattled co-working startup WeWork reported an 11 percent increase in revenue during the third quarter of 2021 to a total revenue of $661 million, according to an earnings report released on Monday. Year over year, however, the company’s revenue was down 18.5 percent from $811 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ABA Journal

Top 50 law firms are 'cannibalizing' an increasing share of legal revenue

The nation’s 50 highest-grossing law firms continue to outpace other higher-earning firms in growth in income, net revenue and demand, according to financial data. Law.com illustrates the trend with information from ALM Intelligence. In 2000, firms in the Am Law 50 accounted for 52% of the total revenue in the Am Law 200, compared to 62% of total revenue in 2020.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

fuboTV's Monster Quarter: Revenue Increases by 156%

FuboTV reported revenue growth of 156% in Q3 and raised guidance for the year. However, the company also generated heavy losses to the bottom line. The streaming service may need to raise more capital to sustain its growth trajectory. fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), the sports-centric streaming substitute for cable TV, reported third-quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelDailyNews.com

Airline ancillary revenue begins recovery with a 13% increase to $65.8 billion for 2021

DUBLIN, IRELAND & SHOREWOOD, WISCONSIN - CarTrawler, a leading provider of online car rental distribution systems, and IdeaWorksCompany, the foremost consultant on ancillary revenue, project airline ancillary revenue will increase to $65.8 billion worldwide in 2021, compared to $58.1 billion in 2020. The CarTrawler Worldwide Estimate of Ancillary Revenue represents an increase built upon 2021 passenger traffic gains, with consumer support for a la carte services and co-branded credit cards holding steady.
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

FXCM Reports Total Net Revenues of $24.40M during Q3 2021

FXCM, an online forex trading and CFD broker, released today its third-quarter results for 2021. According to the consolidated report, as of September 30, 2021, its current total assets are around $383.95 million, while total liabilities are $567.46 million. Also, total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ deficit stand at...
STOCKS
verdictfoodservice.com

BBQ Holdings reports 56% total revenue growth in Q3 2021

Multi-brand restaurant company BBQ Holdings has reported total revenue of $55.4m in the third fiscal quarter (Q3) that ended 3 October 2021. The figure represents a 56% jump compared to the $35.5m recorded revenue in Q3 2020. The jump was primarily attributed to an increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hypebeast.com

Roblox Reports Exceptional Q3 2021 Results With 102% Increase in Revenue

The Roblox Corporation has posted exceptional results for Q3 of 2021. According to the company’s report, revenues from Roblox increased 102% year over year to reach $509.3 million USD, while net cash provided by operating activities came in at $181.2 million USD, with free cash flow increasing 7% to $170.6 million USD. Bookings also increased by 28% during the quarter to $637.8 million USD. Most impressively, the platform’s average daily users reached 47.3 million players, marking an increase of 31%, with hours engaged going up 28% to a staggering 11.2 billion hours.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
power-technology.com

Siemens Energy reports 7.4% increase in fourth-quarter revenue

Germany-based energy company Siemens Energy has reported a 7.4% increase in revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the fiscal year 2021 (FY21), as it completed its first business year as an independent entity. The company’s revenue in the quarter amounted to €8.2bn ($9.4bn), an increase from €7.6bn ($8.7bn) in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Business Updates

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) reported its financial results and business updates for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. “The company continues to execute on optimizing the performance of WAKIX, demonstrated by another solid quarter of sequential revenue growth with an average number of patients on WAKIX of approximately 3,500,” stated John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony. “Inclusion of WAKIX in the recently updated AASM clinical practice guideline is further evidence of its favorable benefit-risk profile. We believe this updated clinical practice guideline has resulted in increased awareness of WAKIX by healthcare professionals who are seeking meaningfully differentiated treatment options for people living with narcolepsy. Our vision remains focused on building Harmony into a leading neurological disease company serving patients suffering from rare diseases, for which there is high unmet medical need. In addition to optimizing WAKIX’s performance, our three-pillar growth strategy also includes broadening the clinical utility of WAKIX in additional indications, as well as acquiring new assets.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy