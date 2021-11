There are only two “special days” on the Western calendar devoted to recognizing transgender people: one to show our visibility and the other to remember those we’ve lost over the previous year. We commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Saturday, when trans people in cities and towns all over the world will meet in somber vigils where the names, ages and locations of trans people who were murdered this past year are read aloud.

