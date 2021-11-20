ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA grants orphan drug status to rivoceranib for hepatocellular carcinoma

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA granted orphan drug designation to rivoceranib for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Rivoceranib (Elevar Therapeutics) is a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets the VEGF receptor 2, a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. Rivoceranib is under investigation as monotherapy, as well as in combination with immunotherapy...

