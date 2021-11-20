ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Review: From Rails to Trails

By Charles Pekow
cyclingutah.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Charles Pekow — Everything you'll need to know – and then some– about the rail-to-trail movement can be found in a new tome. And the author, Peter Harnik, should know more about the history than anyone. He, as much as anybody, has sparked and led the cause since its beginning...

www.cyclingutah.com

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Heart of Ohio Trail Awarded Rails to Trails Grant

We’re so excited! We received a 2021 Rails To Trails Conservancy Trail Grant for $10,000.00 to support our Heart Of Ohio Trail, which is part of the Ohio To Erie Trail and the Great American Rail Trail Great American Rail-Trail This generous grant enabled us to help pay for a severe erosional issue on the Heart of Ohio Trail where Dry Creek had cut into the embankment, below the trail. Without the emergency fix, this section of trail was going to give way and fall into the creek. In July, United Aggregates (UA) were hired to mitigate the issue although Knox County Park District did not have designated funds to pay for this emergency fix in 2021. United Aggregates generously agreed to bill Park District in 2022. This grant, will assist us tremendously and will now allow for us to put much needed funding towards additional trails projects in 2022. This grant has enhanced our trail and community by helping keep us connected across Ohio and beyond. Learn more about the #RTCgrant and the project! railstotrails.org/grants.
OHIO STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: 'Ride of Her Life' is a book we need now

They said it couldn't be done. You were too old, too frail, too young, too inexperienced, too female. You lacked the know-how to do it right. You just plain couldn't, which was all the impetus you needed, all the catalyst required to make sure you at least tried. In the book "The Ride of Her Life" by Elizabeth Letts, just a little effort was all it took...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Accidental Origins of the “Subway Book Review”

To write about the entirety of New York City is an impossible thing to do. The city is too grand yet too personal, too elusive yet too concrete. When we talk about the city, we can’t just describe a place and its people, a dream and its destination. When we talk about New York, we have to talk about the world, which gathers here to find itself. The place that singularly illuminated for me what connects us on this journey, is the underground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
digboston.com

BOOK REVIEW: NAZIS OF COPLEY SQUARE

Thousands of Bostonians, including many cops, were active members of an antisemitic Catholic fascist organization in the opening years of WWII. No doubt many Greater Bostonians have heard of Father Charles Coughlin, the antisemitic and fascistic priest from Detroit whose weekly radio broadcasts enjoyed a national audience of millions during the 1930s. What’s far less known is an organization that the “Radio Priest” helped to establish in the United States: the Christian Front. The organization, a variant of which originated in Europe, had a sizable presence in Boston. Indeed, the city was the national epicenter of its activities, with the office of the New England chapter housed in a second-floor suite of the Copley Square Hotel on Huntington Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#The Rails#Rail Trail#Mountain Biking
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
CBS LA

Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Fire erupts at former presidential residence, D.C. fire department says

Fire damaged structures attached to a former presidential residence in the District Monday night, according to the D.C. fire department. The fire broke out in structures connected to the back of a house in the 2000 block of I Street NW once occupied by James Monroe, according to official accounts and online references. The site is at the edge of the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.
POLITICS
Mountain Times

Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock

By Ethan Weinstein  Perched atop a hill overlooking the Kedron Valley is a house nestled into the countryside within easy driving distance of Okemo and Killington ski resorts, and a quick drive to the village of Woodstock.  After six years […] Read More The post Turning a second-home into a forever home in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy