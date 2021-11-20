Book Review: From Rails to Trails

Thousands of Bostonians, including many cops, were active members of an antisemitic Catholic fascist organization in the opening years of WWII. No doubt many Greater Bostonians have heard of Father Charles Coughlin, the antisemitic and fascistic priest from Detroit whose weekly radio broadcasts enjoyed a national audience of millions during the 1930s. What’s far less known is an organization that the “Radio Priest” helped to establish in the United States: the Christian Front. The organization, a variant of which originated in Europe, had a sizable presence in Boston. Indeed, the city was the national epicenter of its activities, with the office of the New England chapter housed in a second-floor suite of the Copley Square Hotel on Huntington Avenue.
