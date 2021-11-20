Book Review: From Rails to Trails

We’re so excited! We received a 2021 Rails To Trails Conservancy Trail Grant for $10,000.00 to support our Heart Of Ohio Trail, which is part of the Ohio To Erie Trail and the Great American Rail Trail Great American Rail-Trail This generous grant enabled us to help pay for a severe erosional issue on the Heart of Ohio Trail where Dry Creek had cut into the embankment, below the trail. Without the emergency fix, this section of trail was going to give way and fall into the creek. In July, United Aggregates (UA) were hired to mitigate the issue although Knox County Park District did not have designated funds to pay for this emergency fix in 2021. United Aggregates generously agreed to bill Park District in 2022. This grant, will assist us tremendously and will now allow for us to put much needed funding towards additional trails projects in 2022. This grant has enhanced our trail and community by helping keep us connected across Ohio and beyond. Learn more about the #RTCgrant and the project! railstotrails.org/grants.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO