Hideo Kojima has a knack for making games that feel more like experiences, so this news isn’t much of a leap. While not much has been announced quite yet, Kojima Productions has announced a new division as it begins a plan to reach outside the gaming sphere. The new division will be opening in Los Angeles and will focus largely on creating original films, television series, and music. The Kojima Productions Japan location will continue to work on video games, so don’t worry too much–that mystery project that the man himself is working on will still be coming at some point.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO