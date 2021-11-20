ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, WV

Manchin releases statement on 53rd anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement ahead of the 53rd anniversary of the Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 9 Mine Tragedy in Farmington, West Virginia.

“Fifty-three years ago West Virginia lost 78 brave coal miners in the Farmington No. 9 mine disaster. This immeasurable loss devastated the Mountain State, and to this day we feel the loss of our fellow West Virginians. My dear uncle John Gouzd, along with one of my neighbors and several high school classmates were in the mine that day. For days, we all sat around the company store waiting for updates about the fate of our loved ones. I will never forget the look on my mother’s face when she heard the news that her younger brother had died in the explosion.

“Our community and the entire state came together to mourn the lives we lost during that terrible tragedy. Even one life lost while on the job is one too many and as Governor, I fought hard to make necessary changes to keep our miners safe so that we never experience these losses again. As Senator, I continue my dedication to improving safety conditions for our miners and ensuring that all of our miners and their families are taken care of for their hard work powering this great nation. I encourage all West Virginians to take time this weekend to remember and honor the 78 West Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice for America.”

