Gov. Justice presents $50,000 checks to two of West Virginia’s highest-vaccinated high schools through WVDE’s I Got Vaxxed Competition

GRAFTON & PADEN CITY, WV – Gov. Jim Justice traveled to two of the highest-vaccinated high schools across the state today, presenting students and staff at Grafton High School in Taylor County and Paden City High School in Wetzel County each with a check for $50,000 as winners in the West Virginia Department of Education’s I Got Vaxxed Competition.

Gov. Justice was joined by his pet English Bulldog, Babydog, for today’s award ceremonies.

GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL

For Gov. Justice’s first stop of the day, he and Babydog traveled to greet students and faculty at Grafton High School and announce their school had won one of the $50,000 prizes.

Grafton High School plans to use their winnings to take their students on a trip to experience cultural opportunities not available in our area. Potential examples include Washington, D.C., with a visit to the inner Harbor in Baltimore, or Pittsburgh to attend a play and have dinner in restaurants that offer cuisines not available locally.

While at Grafton High School, Gov. Justice also recognized GHS student Caleb Stewart, who recently won a full-ride college scholarship, valued at $100,000, through the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

PADEN CITY HIGH SCHOOL

Next, the Governor and Babydog made their way to visit students and faculty at Paden City High School, announcing that their school had also won one of the $50,000 prizes.

Paden City High School plans to use their winnings to fund many exciting school-community opportunities like school dances, a family fun carnival, as well as needed learning expansions.

Administrators presented Gov. Justice and Babydog with custom t-shirts, designed by PCHS students, which read “Paden City High School Did it for Babydog.” Many students wore the same shirt to Friday’s ceremony.