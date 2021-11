Hmoob Kaj Siab Noj Tsiab (Pre-New Year) Celebration will take place Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr. in Madison. Noj tsiab pronounced as “naw chia” is when Hmong families invite family and friends to have a meal together to give thanks to elders, leaders, and the spirits for having provided a good harvest and for protecting the family by keeping them healthy. Noj tsiab is similar to Thanksgiving in which we reflect and give thanks for what we have. We will have traditional Hmong food (YES we will have eggrolls), cultural performances, and you can try making Hmong mochi with the traditional rice pounder. This involves taking a large wooden hammer and pounding sweet rice in a hollowed out log into a paste, then formed into pancakes, grilled, and dipped in molasses before eating.

