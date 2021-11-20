Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal drug crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2020, Benjamin Michael Nash, 37, traveled from Parkersburg to California where he bought 875 grams of methamphetamine, 50 boxes of psilocybin candy bars, 19 pounds of marijuana, and other controlled substances. Nash shipped the drugs to himself from California to Parkersburg where he intended to distribute them. On August 8, 2020, a United States Postal Service employee handling the package notified law enforcement after smelling the odor of marijuana. Investigators seized the package and executed a search warrant on it before it could be delivered to Nash.

Nash pleaded guilty to attempting to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 24, 2022.

United States Attorney William S. Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Parkersburg Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.