Network officials have confirmed that while Adele will be appearing on MBC, but it will not be through 'Show! Music Core.'. On November 14 KST, an MBC representative released a brief statement, announcing, "Adele plans to greet Korean fans through MBC sometime in November, and we are currently discussing the detailed schedule and situation. Her appearance on a specific program, reported by some media, is not true. We will let you know more details as soon as they are confirmed."

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO