EXO's Sehun trends worldwide after his highly-anticipated appearance in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

This is such a great time to be a K-drama viewer with so many actually decent to good dramas out there to watch across various genres. The Fri-Sat battle between same day premiered dramas Now, We are Breaking Up on SBS and The Red Sleeve Cuff on MBC tightened in the second week and one went down and the other went up enough to hit the same starting ratings number of 7. Breaking Up got 7.3% in episode 3, a small drop from episode 2 with 8.0% but still better than the premiere number of 6.4%. The Red Sleeve Cuff was basically the same in its premiere weekend with 5.7% and 5.6% but make a breakout move in today’s episode 3 to reach 7.0%. I feel like MBC is doing well in slow and steady promoting of The Red Sleeve Cuff and consistent positive word of mouth helps. Breaking Up is more polarizing, some like it others don’t and there is more online chatter for this trendy drama. Kinda off on its own is the other Fri-Sat drama Happiness which premiered two weeks earlier and has stayed steading in ratings of 3% range with the most recent episode 5 getting 3.542%.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO