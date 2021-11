Bill Virdon, the all-time winningest manager in Astros franchise history, died Tuesday at the age of 90. Virdon - survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirley - managed the Astros for eight seasons (1975-82), guiding them to their first playoff berth where they came up one win short of advancing to the 1980 World Series. He was named the National League Manger of the Year that season. Virdon also led the Astros to the second-half title in the 1981 season, which was split into halves due to a seven-week players' strike. That team lost to the Dodgers in a best-of-five division series.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO