ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears put Khalil Mack on season-ending IR with foot injury

By Editor
Breeze-Courier
 5 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season- ending injured reserve due to a foot injury. Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of...

www.breezecourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Who Need to Find a New Head Coach in 2022

The NFL coaching carousel is often as wild as the draft and free agency, and 2022 should be no different. When an NFL team needs to make a change, it's usually obvious. Sometimes, the rebuild just hasn't worked. Other times, the results on the field are too poor and/or players are lacking effort.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears find veteran replacement with Khalil Mack ‘banged up’

The Chicago Bears made a defensive acquisition Thursday in order to fill the potential void of Khalil Mack. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears outside...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Ravens#Ankle Injury#American Football#Ap#Raiders#Packers#Akiem
ClutchPoints

Bears GM Ryan Pace breaks silence on Matt Nagy rumors, Justin Fields’ injury

It has been a whirlwind week for the Chicago Bears. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has broken ribs, and there have been rumors swirling around the future of Matt Nagy. A report earlier in the week suggested Nagy had been told he would be fired after Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, sending the Bears into damage control leading up to the game.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Comparing Maxx Crosby’s stats to Khalil Mack’s 2016 season

With the 2021 NFL season basically at the mid-season point, it’s time to focus on individual awards and Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby has to be considered a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Other candidates around the NFL includes pass rushers Myles Garrett of the Cleveland...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkline.com

Bears Injury News On Teven Jenkins, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson + Justin Fields 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Today’s Chicago Bears Now begins with a Teven Jenkins injury update as Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that Jenkins will return to practice this week. Other Nagy press conference news & notes include Bears injury news on Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson. Nagy says he’s “hopeful” that one or both will return to play against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you the latest Chicago Bears news & rumors on today’s video.
NFL
OCRegister

Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson are among the Chicago Bears starters who miss practice with injuries

Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack remains out with a left foot injury, leaving his status for this week and beyond still in doubt. Mack was one of seven players who didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 24. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the field soon or whether the Bears will move him to injured reserve.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 11 injury report: Updates on Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and others from Wednesday

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet) S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) LB Danny Trevathan (knee) OL Elijah Wilkinson (back) The Bears have several key starters that missed Wednesday’s practice, including Mack, who has been out the last two games with a foot injury, and Jackson, who missed Week 9 with a hamstring injury. Robinson and Hicks suffered injuries during Chicago’s Week 9 loss to the Steelers, and, despite the bye week to rest, both missed Wednesday’s practice. Also not practicing for the Bears were Trevathan and Wilkinson. Graham had a veteran rest day.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks sit out practice

After a bye week of rest, linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive end Akiem Hicks, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson needed a little more Wednesday. The four key Bears starters did not practice Wednesday as the Bears began preparations for a critical game against the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Khalil Mack’s surgery isn’t worst-case scenario

With the Chicago Bears sitting at 3-6 prior to their matchup against an AFC favorite in the Baltimore Ravens — maybe before their loss to the Miami Dolphins— the Chicago Bears sit on the fringe of the massive “in the hunt” graphic. As the Chicago Bears get ready for said game, Khalil Mack is placed on season-ending IR.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot Surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears defense takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. The Bears confirmed Mack will have surgery on his injured foot next week, and will miss the rest of the season. Mack was first injured in the Week 3 loss to the Browns, and after playing through the injury in the next four games, has missed the last two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He will end the season having played seven games with with six sacks, 19 tackles, and one fumble recovery. On Thursday, the Bears signed pass rusher Bruce Irving to cover Mack’s contribution. The team will also turn to Robert Quinn for the edge rusher position in his absence. Meantime, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Allen Robinson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.    
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy