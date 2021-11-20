ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House panel seeks review of FAA oversight of Boeing 787

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers asked for a government review of the FAA's oversight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner have been suspended for much of the past year as it addresses production issues. Leaders of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said Friday they asked for a...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

A small group of senators and congressmen have asked the Government Accountability Office to review whistleblower protections for FBI employees, again, after hearing continued complaints about the agency’s procedures. The group includes Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), as well as Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkzo.com

U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it has a target date of Dec. 31 to conclude the environmental assessment process of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental review. The FAA in September extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed program...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

FAA questions some Boeing appointees expertise for certification tasks

The FAA told Boeing an oversight review conducted this summer found some appointees did not have required expertise and found some of those Boeing employees performing certification tasks for the agency "are not meeting FAA expectations. Under a new law, the FAA will start exercising new oversight over the selection...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Report: FAA review finds Boeing safety employees lack expertise

The Federal Aviation Administration has leveled new criticisms at The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) over its choice of engineers to oversee its aircraft certification, a Reuters report said. In a letter to the company Wednesday, the agency told Boeing several of its appointees had trouble understanding its certification processes and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Graves
Person
Peter Defazio
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Rick Larsen
bloomberglaw.com

FAA Review of Amazon Cargo Facility Upheld, Judge Alleges Racism

Amazon.com Inc. can continue operations at a California airport cargo facility after the Ninth Circuit upheld the Federal Aviation Administration’s review of the project Thursday, but a dissenting judge said the case “reeked of environmental racism.”. California, environmental groups, a union, and individuals challenged the FAA’s review of the cargo...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
bloomberglaw.com

In-House Counsel: Be Prepared for Congressional Oversight Uptick

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform recently held one of the most high-profile hearings yet this Congress. Senior executives from the world’s largest oil and gas companies addressed claims of knowingly spreading disinformation about climate change and willfully contributing to the climate crisis. Lawmakers examined the secret recording by Greenpeace activists of an Exxon lobbyist to grab the public’s attention on a key feature of the Biden administration’s agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#U S#U S House#Chair#Republican#Wall Street Journal
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
thedrive

Pentagon Stands Up New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Group As Congress Pushes For Even More Action

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to reinstate workplace COVID vaccine rule

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid serious harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
POTUS
WSAV News 3

US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, arguing that allowing the deal would harm competition and consumers. The suit was filed in federal court in Delaware. It comes about eight months after U.S. Sugar announced it reached an agreement […]
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

Crypto oversight road map set by U.S. banking regulators

U.S. banking agencies have issued a to-do list of their plans to tackle oversight of the cryptocurrency industry next year. In an agenda released on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve and other regulators outlined what issues they plan to focus on as they consider rules for how banks interact with cryptocurrencies. Their priorities include weighing custody, crypto-backed loans and the possibility of capital standards, according to a joint statement.
MARKETS

