Bain Capital, Hellman are reportedly near an Athenahealth buyout deal

Bosses at mutual insurance group LV= have continued to defend their decision to accept a bid for the business from a private equity firm.The company has faced heavy criticism for proposing members accept an offer from Bain Capital.But LV=, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, said it was the only option to keep the business running as it attempted to show its workings.We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit fromDavid Barral, LV=Senior independent director David Barral...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO