ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bain Capital, Hellman are reportedly near an Athenahealth buyout deal

CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman are close to a deal to acquire health-care technology company Athenahealth for about $17 billion including debt, The Wall Street...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

LV= leaders criticised over openness in Bain Capital deal

Insurer LV= has been accused of "a number of shortcomings" in keeping customers informed about its potential sale to a US private equity firm. Martin Shaw, chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM), told MPs it was vital that mutuals told members about changing strategies. He said the...
BUSINESS
newschain

Bain Capital urges LV= members to vote for deal

The suitor for insurance giant LV= has hit back at critics of the deal, warning members they may miss out on any payout if they do not vote for the £530 million bid next month. US private equity firm Bain Capital won an auction process for the 178-year-old mutual earlier...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Athenahealth to be acquired for $17B: 6 details

Athenahealth has entered an agreement to be jointly acquired by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital for $17 billion, the Watertown, Mass.-based EHR company said Nov. 22. Six details:. 1. The joint investment includes Hellman & Friedman, Bain Capital Private Equity and Bain Capital Tech Opportunities; Veritas...
WATERTOWN, MA
ShareCast

Unilever nearing deal to sell tea business to CVC Capital - report

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is reportedly close to buying Unilever’s tea business, which includes the Lipton and PG Tips brands. According to Bloomberg, CVC has reached an agreement with the consumer goods giant after beating out rival private equity bidders including Advent International. Sources told Bloomberg the deal is set to value the business at around €4.5bn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athenahealth#Veritas Capital#Hellman Friedman#The Wall Street Journal#Elliott Investment#General Electric
Reuters

Buyout firm Lightyear Capital raises $1.6 bln flagship fund

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial services-focused private equity firm Lightyear Capital has closed its fifth flagship fund at $1.6 billion, drawing in more money than it initially targeted as investors seek out specialist capital managers amid high valuations. The New York-based buyout firm, established in 2000 by former...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wynn CEO Leaving, SPAC Deal Called Off: Is A Buyout Coming?

Two recent items for a casino stock could signal a buyout coming. Here are the details to consider. What Happened: On Friday morning, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced it was terminating a previously announced SPAC merger for Wynn Interactive with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS). The deal was going...
GAMBLING
dig-in.com

Global insurance premiums predicted to reach $10T by 2030: Bain & Company report

Global insurance premiums are predicted to reach $10 trillion by 2030, according to Bain & Company’s report, Insurance 2030: As Risks Mount, Insurers Aim to Augment Protection with Prevention. The research also highlights the evolving role of the insurance industry related to risk and incentivization. Despite death rates related to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

LV= boss defends decision over Bain deal

Bosses at mutual insurance group LV= have continued to defend their decision to accept a bid for the business from a private equity firm.The company has faced heavy criticism for proposing members accept an offer from Bain Capital.But LV=, formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, said it was the only option to keep the business running as it attempted to show its workings.We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our With-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit fromDavid Barral, LV=Senior independent director David Barral...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Apple (AAPL) Stock: $175 Price Target From UBS

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $175 price target from UBS. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a $175 price target from UBS. And UBS analyst David Vogt is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Vogt noted...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy