Is there a magic bullet to speed the healing process?. Now that many of us are interacting more fully in society, the common cold is becoming common again this fall. All of us have suffered from the common cold at some point. Most frequently caused by the notorious human rhinovirus, its effects can range from an annoyance to more serious symptoms that put us out of commission for a week or more.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO