How to watch GamesMaster: See Sir Trevor McDonald's E4 reboot for free – Radio Times

By Rob Leane
 5 days ago

Wondering how to watch the GamesMaster reboot with Sir Trevor McDownload? Here’s how!. GamesMaster is back! But how do you watch the GamesMaster reboot in the UK? If that question has been rattling around in your brain, fear not, because we’ve got the important details on how you can tune in...

GamesRadar+

How streaming created the perfect time for GamesMaster to return

The visage of one of television's elder statesmen, warped and distorted, greets a gamer and lays out a challenge. A Scottish presenter shares some pre-game jokes, while his co-hosts explain the game and hype up the crowd. Only success brings the coveted reward of a golden joystick. Gamers of a certain age will know exactly what this is – this is GamesMaster, the TV show that captivated British gamers between 1992 and 1998. Except it isn't, because GamesMaster is back for 2021, with the first episode going live on E4's YouTube channel tonight before it airs on the UK TV channel E4 this coming Wednesday. Trevor McDonald has succeeded the late Patrick Moore as the GamesMaster, with Rab Florence, Frankie Ward, and Ty Logan handling presenting duties on the ground.
GamesMaster, Wednesday, 22.00, E4

Here’s a blast from the past, as almost thirty years after it began, this famous old show is back. It’s quite fondly remembered, we think, certainly the first show to ever really manage to reflect the fun and excitement of gaming on TV, while for viewers of a certain age Dominik Diamond’s endless innuendos gave it a real cache, certainly compared to the eager-to-please Andy Crane on Bad Influence, and you only had to see how badly it listed when Dexter Fletcher took over to see what he brought to proceedings. Certainly, for a time at least, we enjoyed both the series and the spin-off magazine which rather remarkably continued for another twenty years after the show was axed. This new version looks pretty promising, with Trevor McDonald taking over from Patrick Moore, while on hosting duties is Rob Florence, former presenter of the much-missed gaming show VideoGaiden, alongside Frankie Ward who is, and we must flag up a bit of a conflict of interest here, an actual real friend of Creamguide and is really great. So all should be well, and we understand that some Golden Joystick winners from the past will be returning to defend their titles for a bit of added nostalgia.
