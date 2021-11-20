How to watch GamesMaster: See Sir Trevor McDonald's E4 reboot for free – Radio Times

Here’s a blast from the past, as almost thirty years after it began, this famous old show is back. It’s quite fondly remembered, we think, certainly the first show to ever really manage to reflect the fun and excitement of gaming on TV, while for viewers of a certain age Dominik Diamond’s endless innuendos gave it a real cache, certainly compared to the eager-to-please Andy Crane on Bad Influence, and you only had to see how badly it listed when Dexter Fletcher took over to see what he brought to proceedings. Certainly, for a time at least, we enjoyed both the series and the spin-off magazine which rather remarkably continued for another twenty years after the show was axed. This new version looks pretty promising, with Trevor McDonald taking over from Patrick Moore, while on hosting duties is Rob Florence, former presenter of the much-missed gaming show VideoGaiden, alongside Frankie Ward who is, and we must flag up a bit of a conflict of interest here, an actual real friend of Creamguide and is really great. So all should be well, and we understand that some Golden Joystick winners from the past will be returning to defend their titles for a bit of added nostalgia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO