Material You is Google’s very own theming engine that allows you to make its services your very own. A fun, variety of complementary colors that can be statically or dynamically set based on your wallpaper bring new life to the otherwise dull white or dark visuals that Google has worked toward for the past few years. Obviously, the intent was to strip these services of their highly specific color palettes and give them nonspecific, neutral theming so that they could be personalized down the road, and here we are.

