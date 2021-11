The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. All three could have multiple top-10 picks. With that said, ESPN’s Jordan Reid is out with his initial first-round mock. One note: the first-round order he used was determined by the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) projections, which performs 10,000 simulations to predict the final standings.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO