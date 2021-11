I’m a big fan of music, and finding new jams is so important to me that I can’t help but use Spotify. I wish the service paid artists better and would stop trying to shove podcasts down my throat, but its recommendations and dynamic playlists have been second to none, and I can thank it for most of the music I’ve discovered in the last half-decade, and my co-workers can thank it for my regular playlist Slack spam. But, my love for Spotify doesn’t extend to its new hardware. A Spotify-only in-car remote control for your phone is, frankly, pointless — but it doesn't have to be.

