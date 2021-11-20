ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad placed in COVID protocol

Mika Zibanejad has been placed in COVID protocol. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers announced before their practice Saturday that center Mika Zibanejad has been placed in COVID protocol. As is often the case with these announcements, there is no indication as to whether or not he tested positive or entered the protocol for another reason.

The 28-year-old is off to a bit of a quieter start by his standards this season, scoring just four times in 17 games. But Zibanejad has chipped in with 10 assists to place him fourth in scoring for New York. Zibanejad once again leads the way in terms of ice time by a forward, logging more than 20 minutes a game. He’s in the final year of his contract that carries a $5.35M AAV, a considerable bargain compared to the eight-year, $68M extension that he signed last month.

Zibanejad tested positive for the virus prior to training camp for last season, but that was back in January. If this is indeed another positive test, he would be out for at least the next 10 days, which would cause him to miss the Rangers' next four games at a minimum. While that wouldn’t be enough time missed to accelerate their shopping for more forward depth, it would still be a tough blow to a team that has gotten off to a solid start this season with a 10-4-3 record.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers LW Sammy Blais suffers torn ACL, out for rest of season

The New York Rangers will be without one of their offseason acquisitions, as several reports including Larry Brooks of the New York Post indicate Sammy Blais has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The injury occurred Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils, when Blais collided with P.K. Subban. Brooks adds that surgery on the knee will have to wait a few weeks for the swelling to subside.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Strome, Rangers reportedly don't plan to discuss an extension

Throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Ryan Strome’s job security has seemed to be relatively thin. Two years ago, the team acknowledged that it gave consideration to not tendering him a qualifying offer in part to avoid the risk of salary arbitration. Instead, the Rangers agreed on a two-year, $9M contract, one that ends in July.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly looking for middle-six forward following season-ending injury to Sammy Blais

The New York Rangers lost Thursday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs, mustering up just one goal against the red-hot Jack Campbell. That lack of offensive output probably only strengthened general manager Chris Drury’s belief that his team needs an extra forward, something that was reported before the game by TSN’s Darren Dreger. The Rangers are after a “middle-six” forward, following the season-ending injury to Sammy Blais.
NHL
bardown.com

Gerard Gallant explained what went down between him and Mika Zibanejad at the final buzzer

What a THRILLER between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres on Sunday!. The two teams were going head to head in a tight matchup, keeping the game tied at 4 throughout the third period. Just when everyone thought the game would go in OT, Rangers defenceman Ryan Lindgren came up huge and ended the game with .04 seconds left to go in regulation!
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT, MIKA ZIBANEJAD GET INTO HEATED EXCHANGE FOLLOWING RANGERS WIN

The New York Rangers had a reason to celebrate Sunday night. Ryan Lindgren pulled off an amazing feat, getting the game winning goal with just 0.4 second left on the clock in the third to defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 (You can see that here). Despite that, many eyes were on what appeared to be a heated exchange between Rangers coach Gerard Gallant and forward Mika Zibanejad directly following the goal. Gerard appeared to be somewhat frustrated with Zibanejad, while Zibanejad eventually just shrugged his shoulders. Check it out:
NHL
New York Post

Mika Zibanejad will play against Sabres after COVID test was false positive

After Mika Zibanejad was placed into COVID-19 protocol and held out of Rangers practice Saturday morning, the team later announced it was a false positive. Zibanejad cleared COVID-19 protocol and will be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Sabres at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers seemed rather confident Zibanejad would...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The New York Rangers
FanSided

Can the Rangers win with the new Zibanejad line?

The New York Rangers have exceeded all expectations and boast one of the best records in the NHL. They continue to find ways to win and they have a sparkling record in one goal games. Despite allowing as many goals as they have scored, they have lost only four games in regulation, 18 games into the season. The last time they went this deep into a season with only four losses was 2015-16 and that team finished with 101 points. In fact, in the expansion era of the NHL, only that team along with the 1978-79 and 1971-72 squads have gone deeper into the season with only four regulation losses.
NHL
